Cabinet Greenlights Rs. 1.96 Billion for Second Phase of Jaffna Municipal Council Building

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval for a revised cost estimate of Rs. 1,958.85 million, excluding taxes, to fund the completion of the second phase of the Jaffna Municipal Council building project.

The decision marks a significant step forward in the long-awaited development of administrative infrastructure in the Northern Province, signalling the government's renewed commitment to strengthening institutional facilities in Jaffna.

A Boost for Northern Development

The Jaffna Municipal Council building project has been progressing in phases, with the latest Cabinet approval providing the financial framework necessary to advance construction works under the second phase. The revised estimate reflects updated project costs required to bring the development to completion.

The approval underscores the importance the current administration places on modernising civic infrastructure in the north, a region that continues its post-conflict rehabilitation and development journey.

Significance for Jaffna

The Jaffna Municipal Council serves as a key administrative body for the city and its surrounding areas. An upgraded and fully functional council building is expected to improve the delivery of public services to residents, enhance administrative efficiency, and provide a fitting institutional landmark for the cultural capital of the North.

Local authorities and residents in Jaffna have long awaited the completion of the facility, and the Cabinet's endorsement of the revised funding is anticipated to accelerate progress on the ground.

Further details regarding the timeline for construction and the awarding of contracts are expected to be announced in due course by the relevant authorities.

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