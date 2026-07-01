Government Sets Guaranteed Paddy Purchase Prices Ahead of 2026 Yala Season

The Sri Lankan government has announced the guaranteed prices at which it will purchase paddy from farmers during the upcoming 2026 Yala cultivation season, offering a measure of financial certainty to the country's farming communities ahead of one of the year's two major cultivation periods.

A Lifeline for Paddy Farmers

The announcement comes as a significant development for Sri Lanka's agricultural sector, which has faced mounting pressures in recent years due to rising input costs, unpredictable weather patterns, and fluctuating market prices. By committing to guaranteed purchase prices, the government aims to reduce the financial uncertainty that has long plagued paddy cultivators across the island.

Guaranteed paddy pricing schemes are designed to ensure that farmers receive a minimum return for their harvest, shielding them from sudden drops in market prices that can leave smallholder cultivators unable to recover their costs of production.

Significance of the Yala Season

The Yala cultivation season, which typically runs from May through August, is one of two principal paddy growing seasons in Sri Lanka, the other being the Maha season. While the Maha season generally yields a larger harvest due to more favourable rainfall, the Yala season remains critically important to rice production and to the livelihoods of farming families across the dry and intermediate zones of the country.

Rice remains a staple food for Sri Lankans, and domestic paddy production plays a central role in national food security. Any policy measure that influences paddy cultivation is therefore closely watched by both farmers and consumers alike.

Government's Commitment to the Agriculture Sector

The decision to announce guaranteed prices ahead of the season is expected to encourage farmers to proceed with cultivation with greater confidence, potentially supporting broader efforts to boost domestic rice production and reduce dependence on imports.

Agricultural stakeholders and farmer organisations have previously called on the government to provide timely price guarantees, arguing that late announcements often leave cultivators unable to plan their planting and input procurement effectively.

Further details regarding the specific price levels, the mechanism for paddy collection, and the government agencies responsible for procurement are expected to be communicated to farming communities through regional agricultural offices in the coming weeks.

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