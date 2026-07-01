Colombo to Host South Asia's Premier Construction and Infrastructure Expo in July 2026

Sri Lanka is set to become the regional hub for the infrastructure and construction industry when INFRACON 2026 opens its doors at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo from 3rd to 5th July 2026.

The landmark exhibition, widely regarded as Sri Lanka's foremost event dedicated to the infrastructure and construction sector, is expected to draw leading companies, seasoned industry professionals, and key stakeholders from across South Asia under one roof.

A Regional Gathering of Industry Leaders

INFRACON 2026 is positioned as a major platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and business development within one of the region's most vital economic sectors. The three-day event at the iconic BMICH venue in the heart of Colombo is anticipated to attract significant participation from both local and international players in the construction and infrastructure space.

For Sri Lanka, which is in the midst of an economic recovery and actively pursuing large-scale infrastructure development, the timing of the event carries considerable significance. The expo is expected to showcase innovations, technologies, and investment opportunities that could directly support the country's rebuilding and development agenda.

Why INFRACON 2026 Matters for Sri Lanka

Hosting a South Asian industry convergence of this scale offers Sri Lanka a valuable opportunity to position itself as a destination for infrastructure investment and expertise. Events of this nature typically facilitate:

Direct engagement between suppliers, contractors, and project developers

Exposure to cutting-edge construction technologies and materials

Opportunities for foreign direct investment in local infrastructure projects

Knowledge sharing through industry forums and panel discussions

Further details regarding exhibitors, keynote speakers, and registration are expected to be announced in the coming months as organisers finalise arrangements for the July 2026 event.

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