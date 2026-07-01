Alarming Discovery: Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Found Throughout Kelani River Basin in Landmark Sri Lankan Study

A groundbreaking scientific study conducted in the Kelani River Basin has uncovered a deeply concerning finding — antibiotic-resistant bacteria are present in the river system even in the absence of detectable levels of antibiotic contamination in the water itself.

A Vital Water Source Under the Microscope

The Kelani River Basin serves as the primary freshwater source for more than 80% of the Greater Colombo region, making it one of the most strategically critical water systems in the entire country. The newly completed research represents the first comprehensive investigation into antibiotic resistance within this basin, marking a significant milestone in Sri Lanka's understanding of its freshwater health risks.

Resistance Without a Measurable Cause

Perhaps the most unsettling aspect of the study's findings is that resistant bacteria were identified even at sites where scientists could not measure any significant levels of antibiotic substances in the water. This challenges the assumption that antibiotic resistance in natural water bodies is solely driven by direct chemical contamination, suggesting the problem may be far more deeply embedded in the river's microbial ecosystem than previously understood.

Why This Matters for Public Health

Antibiotic resistance is widely recognised by global health authorities as one of the most serious threats facing humanity. When bacteria develop resistance to antibiotics, common infections become increasingly difficult — and in some cases impossible — to treat effectively. The presence of such bacteria in a drinking water source that millions of Colombo residents depend upon daily raises urgent questions about treatment protocols and long-term public health safety.

The Kelani River Basin supplies drinking water to over 80% of Greater Colombo

Resistant bacteria were detected even where no measurable antibiotic contamination existed

The study is the first of its comprehensive kind conducted on this river system

A Call for Urgent Action

Health and environmental experts are expected to closely scrutinise the study's conclusions, as the findings point to the need for enhanced monitoring frameworks and potentially a review of current water treatment standards applied to Kelani River water before it reaches household taps across the Colombo district.

The discovery that antibiotic-resistant bacteria thrive in this river system even without detectable antibiotic presence underscores the complexity of the resistance crisis and the urgent need for a coordinated national response.

Authorities have yet to issue an official public response to the study's revelations. Given the scale of the population relying on the Kelani River Basin for its daily water supply, experts are urging that the findings be treated as a matter of national public health priority requiring immediate and transparent follow-up action.