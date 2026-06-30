Softlogic Group Set to Take Over Diamond Life Insurance in Major Acquisition Deal

Softlogic expands its financial services footprint

Sri Lanka's diversified conglomerate Softlogic Group has announced plans to acquire Diamond Life Insurance, marking a significant move that is expected to strengthen the group's presence in the country's financial services and insurance sectors.

A strategic push into the insurance market

The acquisition underscores Softlogic's continued ambition to broaden its portfolio beyond its existing interests in retail, healthcare, and financial services. By bringing Diamond Life Insurance under its umbrella, the group is positioning itself as a more formidable player in Sri Lanka's competitive life insurance landscape.

The move comes at a time when the Sri Lankan insurance industry is undergoing considerable transformation, with consolidation becoming an increasingly common trend as companies seek greater scale and operational efficiency in a challenging economic environment.

What this means for policyholders and the industry

While full details of the acquisition terms have not yet been publicly disclosed, the deal is expected to bring greater stability and resources to Diamond Life Insurance's existing policyholder base. Softlogic's established corporate infrastructure and capital strength are anticipated to support the insurer's future growth and service delivery.

Industry observers have noted that such consolidation moves can benefit consumers in the long run, as larger, better-capitalised insurers are generally better equipped to honour long-term policy commitments and invest in improved customer service.

Softlogic's growing empire

Softlogic Group is one of Sri Lanka's most recognised conglomerates, with business interests spanning sectors including retail through its Odel brand, healthcare via Asiri Hospital Holdings, and financial services through Softlogic Finance and Softlogic Life Insurance. The proposed acquisition of Diamond Life Insurance would further consolidate the group's standing within the local insurance market.

The transaction is subject to the necessary regulatory approvals from the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka before it can be formally completed.