President Dissanayake Names Senior Economic Adviser Hulangamuwa to Head Board of Investment

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has moved to shake up Sri Lanka's premier investment promotion body, appointing his Senior Economic Adviser, Duminda Hulangamuwa, as the new Chairman of the Board of Investment (BOI).

A Strategic Appointment

The decision to place a trusted economic adviser at the helm of the BOI signals the President's intention to align the country's investment attraction efforts more closely with his administration's broader economic agenda. Hulangamuwa, who has been serving in an advisory capacity to the President, now takes on one of the most consequential roles in steering foreign and domestic investment into Sri Lanka.

Role of the Board of Investment

The Board of Investment serves as Sri Lanka's central agency for facilitating and promoting investment, playing a critical role in attracting foreign direct investment, streamlining approvals for large-scale projects, and supporting economic growth. The organisation is widely regarded as a key pillar in the country's efforts to rebuild its economy following the severe financial crisis of recent years.

Expectations Under New Leadership

With Sri Lanka continuing its economic recovery journey, observers will be watching closely to see how Hulangamuwa steers the BOI. His proximity to the President is expected to give the body a stronger voice within the administration and potentially fast-track policy decisions related to investment facilitation.

The appointment reflects President Dissanayake's broader strategy of placing individuals with economic expertise in key institutional roles as the government works to restore investor confidence and attract sustainable capital inflows to the island nation.