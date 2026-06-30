Popular Kottu Restaurant Chain Owner Freed on Bail Following Arrest

The owner of a well-known kottu restaurant chain in Sri Lanka has been released on bail after appearing before court, following an arrest made earlier on the same day.

The individual, who operates one of the country's recognised kottu restaurant brands, was taken into custody and subsequently produced before the relevant court, which granted bail allowing for temporary release pending further legal proceedings.

Arrest and Court Appearance

Authorities moved swiftly to arrest the restaurant chain owner, with the court appearance and bail grant all taking place within the same day. The speed of the judicial process ensured that the matter was brought before the courts without delay.

Kottu restaurants hold a prominent place in Sri Lanka's food culture, with several chains having built strong reputations and loyal customer bases across the island. News of the arrest drew significant public attention given the profile of the establishment involved.

Legal Proceedings to Continue

While the owner has been released on bail, legal proceedings in the case are expected to continue. Further details regarding the specific charges or allegations have not been fully disclosed at this stage.

Authorities are expected to provide additional information as the case progresses through the legal system. The public and patrons of the restaurant chain are closely following developments surrounding the matter.

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