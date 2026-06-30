Owner of Well-Known Sri Lankan Kottu Restaurant Chain Taken Into Custody Over Alleged Staff Assault

The proprietor of a widely recognised kottu restaurant chain operating across Sri Lanka has been taken into police custody following allegations that he physically assaulted one of his own employees, authorities confirmed.

Arrest Made Following Assault Allegations

Law enforcement moved to detain the restaurant owner after complaints emerged linking him to the alleged assault on a member of his staff. The incident has drawn significant public attention given the chain's high profile within Sri Lanka's competitive food and beverage industry.

Kottu, the beloved Sri Lankan street food staple made from chopped roti and a variety of accompaniments, has grown from humble roadside origins into a restaurant industry mainstay, with several branded chains now operating islandwide.

Investigation Underway

Police have confirmed that investigations into the matter are ongoing. The arrested individual is expected to face formal proceedings as authorities examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident involving the employee.

The case has sparked widespread discussion among the public and on social media, with many calling for accountability regardless of the accused's business standing or social prominence.

Wider Concerns Over Workplace Safety

The arrest has reignited broader conversations in Sri Lanka about the treatment of workers in the hospitality sector, where employees are often vulnerable to exploitation or mistreatment by employers.

Labour rights advocates have urged swift and transparent legal action, emphasising that no individual should be exempt from the law due to their economic or social status.

Further details are expected to emerge as police conclude their investigations and the case progresses through the legal system.

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