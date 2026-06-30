IMF Urges Sri Lanka to Sustain Reform Drive as Seventh Review Looms

The International Monetary Fund has called on Sri Lanka to maintain the pace of its ongoing economic reform programme, following the conclusion of staff-level discussions in preparation for the fund's seventh review of the country's bailout agreement.

Keeping Reform on Track

IMF officials emphasized that sustaining momentum on structural reforms remains a critical priority for Sri Lanka as it continues its recovery from the devastating economic crisis that gripped the island nation in recent years. The message from Washington comes as the two sides wrap up preliminary talks that pave the way for the formal seventh review under Sri Lanka's Extended Fund Facility arrangement.

The staff-level discussions mark an important procedural step in the review process, during which IMF technical teams assess the country's progress against agreed targets and policy commitments before a formal board evaluation takes place.

Why This Matters for Sri Lankans

Sri Lanka entered into its IMF programme in 2023 as part of a broader effort to stabilise public finances, rebuild foreign reserves, and restore creditor confidence following the country's historic sovereign debt default. Successive reviews under the programme have unlocked tranches of financial support that have been instrumental in steadying the economy.

The IMF's latest signal underscores that continued disbursements and international financial credibility remain contingent on Colombo's commitment to fiscal discipline, revenue reforms, and governance improvements — areas where the fund has consistently urged stronger action.

Road Ahead

With the seventh review now in its preparatory phase, attention will turn to whether Sri Lanka's authorities can demonstrate sufficient progress to satisfy the fund's conditions. Key areas expected to be under scrutiny include:

Revenue mobilisation and tax policy implementation

State-owned enterprise restructuring

Central bank independence and monetary policy conduct

Debt restructuring progress with bilateral and commercial creditors

A successful conclusion to the seventh review would not only release further financial support but also reinforce investor confidence at a time when Sri Lanka is seeking to re-engage with international capital markets and attract foreign direct investment.

The IMF's emphasis on reform momentum serves as a reminder that while Sri Lanka has made notable strides in stabilising its economy, the path to sustainable recovery demands continued political will and consistent policy execution.

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