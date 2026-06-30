Brother Allegedly Kills Man With Sharp Weapon Following Dispute in Mawanella

A 42-year-old man has allegedly been killed by his own brother in a violent incident in Mawanella, after an argument between the two escalated into a fatal attack, police said.

According to initial reports, the suspect allegedly used a sharp weapon to attack his brother during the dispute, resulting in the victim's death. The exact nature of the disagreement that triggered the violent confrontation has not yet been officially disclosed by authorities.

Incident Under Investigation

Police have launched a formal investigation into the killing, with the Mawanella area coming under scrutiny following the disturbing incident. Officers at the scene confirmed that the attack involved a sharp-edged weapon, which is believed to have caused the fatal injuries sustained by the victim.

The suspect is currently being sought by police as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities have urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with inquiries.

Concerns Over Domestic and Family Violence

The incident has once again drawn attention to the deeply troubling issue of family-related violence in Sri Lanka. Cases involving disputes between relatives that turn fatal remain a serious concern for law enforcement and social welfare authorities across the country.

Further details surrounding the circumstances of the killing, including the motive behind the dispute, are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. Mawanella police are continuing to gather evidence and record statements from witnesses in connection with the case.