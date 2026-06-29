Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens as National Case Count Surpasses 53,000 in 2025

Over 53,000 Dengue Cases Recorded Across the Island

Sri Lanka is facing a serious public health challenge this year, with the total number of dengue fever cases reported nationwide climbing to 53,159, raising alarm among health authorities and medical professionals across the country.

The figures reflect a significant burden on the island's healthcare system, as dengue continues to spread across multiple districts, affecting communities in both urban and rural settings.

A Persistent Threat to Public Health

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, has long been a recurring seasonal challenge for Sri Lanka. However, the scale of infections recorded so far this year underscores the urgency of coordinated public health intervention.

Health officials have consistently warned that stagnant water in and around homes, construction sites, and public spaces serves as a prime breeding ground for mosquitoes, fuelling the rapid spread of the disease.

What the Public Can Do

Authorities continue to urge citizens to take proactive steps to reduce the risk of infection. Key preventive measures recommended by health officials include:

Eliminating stagnant water from flowerpots, tyres, and containers around the home

Using mosquito repellents and protective clothing, particularly during dawn and dusk

Ensuring proper disposal of waste that may collect rainwater

Seeking immediate medical attention upon experiencing symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, and body pain

Calls for Sustained Community Action

With the case count continuing to rise, health authorities are calling on local government bodies, community organisations, and individual households to remain vigilant and actively participate in dengue prevention drives.

Medical experts stress that early detection and prompt treatment remain critical in preventing dengue from becoming life-threatening, particularly among vulnerable groups such as young children and the elderly.

The public is encouraged to stay informed through official health ministry communications and to report potential mosquito breeding sites to local authorities without delay.

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