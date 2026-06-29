Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens as Cases Surge Past 53,000 Mark This Year

Alarming Rise in Dengue Infections Raises Public Health Concerns

Sri Lanka is grappling with a severe dengue outbreak in 2025, with the total number of reported cases across the country climbing to 53,159 so far this year, according to the latest available health data.

The figures paint a troubling picture of the island's ongoing battle against the mosquito-borne illness, which continues to place significant strain on the national healthcare system and local communities alike.

A Nationwide Threat

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes mosquito, remains one of Sri Lanka's most persistent public health challenges. The disease affects individuals of all ages and, in its more severe form, can lead to life-threatening complications if not diagnosed and treated promptly.

Health authorities have consistently urged the public to take preventive measures seriously, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall when stagnant water provides ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

What the Public Can Do

Citizens are reminded to take the following steps to reduce the risk of dengue transmission within their homes and neighbourhoods:

Eliminate stagnant water from containers, flowerpots, tyres, and other potential breeding sites

Use mosquito repellents and protective clothing, especially during peak mosquito activity hours

Ensure proper disposal of solid waste and maintain clean surroundings

Seek immediate medical attention if symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, or body pain develop

Authorities Called to Act

With cases continuing to mount, public health experts and community leaders are calling on both central and local government authorities to intensify vector control programmes, increase public awareness campaigns, and strengthen hospital preparedness to manage the growing patient load.

Sri Lankans are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with health officials as the country works to bring this year's dengue situation under control before the numbers rise further.

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