Sajith Backs UN Rapporteur's Warning Against Extending Retirement Age of Judges

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has voiced his support for concerns raised by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, Margaret Satterthwaite, regarding the government's move to extend the retirement age of judges in Sri Lanka.

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, expressed gratitude to the UN official for drawing international attention to what he described as a serious threat to the independence of the country's judiciary. The opposition has long argued that such an extension could compromise the impartiality and integrity of the legal system.

Concerns Over Judicial Independence

The proposed move to extend the retirement age of judges has sparked significant debate within Sri Lanka's legal and political circles. Critics warn that allowing the executive to influence the tenure of sitting judges creates conditions for political interference in the judiciary — a cornerstone of democratic governance.

The UN Special Rapporteur's intervention has lent considerable international weight to these domestic concerns, with Premadasa welcoming the scrutiny as a timely reminder of Sri Lanka's obligations to uphold the rule of law.

Opposition Stance

The opposition leader has been vocal in his position that any reform affecting the judiciary must be transparent, constitutionally sound, and free from political motivation. He reiterated that the independence of judges is not a matter of political convenience but a fundamental pillar of a functioning democracy.

The UN Special Rapporteur raised concerns about the potential erosion of judicial independence in Sri Lanka.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa publicly endorsed the Rapporteur's warnings.

The proposed retirement age extension for judges remains a contentious issue in Parliament.

Legal experts and civil society groups have also expressed reservations about the move.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate a complex political landscape in the aftermath of its economic crisis, the debate over judicial reform is expected to intensify in the coming weeks, with both government and opposition preparing their respective positions ahead of further parliamentary discussions.