Indian Traveller Nabbed at Bandaranaike Airport With Over 44,000 Contraband Cigarettes

Major Cigarette Smuggling Bid Foiled at Colombo's Main Airport

An Indian national has been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after authorities discovered he was attempting to smuggle a large consignment of illegal cigarettes into Sri Lanka, police said.

Officers attached to the Police Narcotics Bureau's Katunayake Airport Sub-Unit intercepted the suspect during a routine inspection, uncovering 220 cartons of foreign cigarettes — amounting to approximately 44,000 individual sticks — concealed among his belongings.

Seizure Details

Total cigarettes seized: approximately 44,000 sticks

Packaged in 220 cartons of foreign origin

Suspect: an Indian national

Location: Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake

Ongoing Crackdown on Airport Smuggling

The arrest is the latest in a series of smuggling-related detentions at BIA, as Sri Lankan authorities continue to tighten controls on the illegal importation of tobacco products. Unlicensed cigarettes not only deprive the government of significant tax revenue but also circumvent regulations designed to protect public health.

The Police Narcotics Bureau's dedicated airport unit has been increasingly vigilant in screening arriving passengers, and this case underscores the continued risk posed by individuals attempting to exploit air travel routes for contraband trafficking.

The suspect has been taken into custody and investigations are currently underway, with authorities expected to produce him before the relevant courts in the coming days.

Sri Lankan customs and law enforcement agencies have repeatedly urged the public to report suspected smuggling activity, warning that those found guilty of trafficking contraband goods face serious legal consequences under the country's customs and excise laws.