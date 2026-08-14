Vietnam's Vietjet to Launch Direct Colombo–Ho Chi Minh City Flights in August 2026

Vietnamese budget carrier Vietjet is set to make its mark in Sri Lanka with the launch of a direct air route connecting Colombo to Ho Chi Minh City on 18 August 2026, bringing with it a freshly award-recognised brand and the airline's iconic red cabin crew uniform.

A New Low-Cost Connection Between Sri Lanka and Vietnam

The new route will offer travellers in Sri Lanka a direct link to one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic cities, eliminating the need for stopovers that currently make Vietnam a less convenient destination for many Sri Lankan passengers. For Vietnamese tourists and business travellers, the service will equally open a more accessible gateway to Sri Lanka.

The announcement comes at a time of growing interest in expanding air connectivity between South Asia and Southeast Asia, with Sri Lanka positioning itself as a regional aviation hub following the recovery of its tourism sector.

Double Honours at the 2026 Flyers' Choice Awards

Ahead of the Colombo launch, Vietjet received notable recognition at the 2026 Flyers' Choice Awards, an annual programme organised by international aviation rating platform AirlineRatings. The carrier walked away with two distinctions:

Favourite Low-Cost Carrier — recognising the airline's value offering and passenger experience among budget travellers.

— recognising the airline's value offering and passenger experience among budget travellers. Best Cabin Crew Uniform — honouring the airline's signature red uniform, which has become one of the most recognisable looks in Asian aviation.

The dual recognition adds further credibility to Vietjet's brand as it expands its international footprint into new markets, including Sri Lanka.

What the Route Means for Sri Lankan Travellers

For Sri Lankan travellers, the Vietjet service represents a more affordable and convenient option for reaching Vietnam, a destination that has seen rising interest for both tourism and trade purposes. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest commercial hub, serves as a major connecting point across Southeast Asia, meaning the route could also benefit passengers looking to travel beyond Vietnam.

As a low-cost carrier, Vietjet is expected to introduce competitive fares that could stimulate demand on the Colombo–Ho Chi Minh City corridor, which has traditionally been served only through connecting flights via regional hubs.

Further details regarding flight frequency, ticketing, and scheduling are anticipated to be released closer to the August 2026 launch date.

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