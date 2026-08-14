Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Several Sri Lankan Provinces

Residents across several parts of Sri Lanka have been urged to remain vigilant as weather authorities forecast significant rainfall for the day, with certain areas expected to receive in excess of 75 millimetres of rain.

Affected Regions

Showers and thundershowers are anticipated at various intervals across a number of provinces and districts. The areas expected to experience wet conditions include:

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

North-western Province

Kandy District

Nuwara-Eliya District

Galle District

Precautions Advised

With rainfall totals potentially surpassing the 75 mm threshold in some locations, authorities have advised the public to exercise caution, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Residents are encouraged to stay updated on official weather bulletins and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy downpours.

Heavy rainfall exceeding 75 mm is expected in certain parts of the country, and the public is advised to take all necessary precautions.

Sri Lanka's meteorological conditions during this period are consistent with seasonal weather patterns that frequently bring intense rain to the island's southwestern and central regions. Communities in these areas are reminded to secure property and remain alert to the possibility of flash flooding and strong winds accompanying thundershowers.

Related Video