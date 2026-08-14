Sri Lanka Launches $328 Million Power Grid Modernisation Project with Homagama Substation Construction

A landmark infrastructure initiative worth USD 328.25 million aimed at bolstering Sri Lanka's electricity transmission network and accelerating the adoption of renewable energy has officially commenced, marking a significant milestone in the country's long-term energy development agenda.

Construction work on a new 132/33 kilovolt grid substation in Homagama signalled the formal launch of the project on Wednesday, setting in motion what is expected to be one of the most consequential upgrades to the national power grid in recent years.

Strengthening the Backbone of the National Grid

The project is designed to address longstanding capacity and reliability challenges within Sri Lanka's electricity transmission infrastructure. By upgrading key components of the grid, authorities aim to ensure a more stable and efficient supply of electricity to consumers across the country.

The Homagama substation, which will operate at a 132/33 kV capacity, is among the key facilities being developed under the initiative. Such substations play a critical role in stepping down high-voltage electricity transmitted over long distances to levels suitable for distribution to homes, businesses and industries.

Paving the Way for Renewable Energy Integration

Beyond improving transmission reliability, the project places a strong emphasis on enabling Sri Lanka to integrate a greater share of renewable energy into its power mix. As the country pursues ambitious clean energy targets, a modernised and robust grid is considered essential to accommodate the variable nature of sources such as solar and wind power.

Sri Lanka has in recent years intensified its focus on transitioning away from costly fossil fuel imports toward domestically generated renewable energy, a shift that carries significant implications for energy security and economic stability.

A Major Investment in Sri Lanka's Energy Future

The USD 328.25 million investment represents a substantial commitment to the country's energy infrastructure at a time when reliable electricity supply is increasingly viewed as a prerequisite for economic recovery and growth. The project is expected to deliver wide-ranging benefits, including:

Enhanced stability and reliability of electricity transmission across the national grid

Greater capacity to absorb and distribute renewable energy generated from multiple sources

Reduced transmission losses, improving overall efficiency of the power system

Support for expanding electrification and meeting rising energy demand

The commencement of construction in Homagama is anticipated to be followed by further development activity at multiple locations as the broader project rolls out across the island in the coming months and years.