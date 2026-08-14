Joint Opposition Urges President to Put 22nd Constitutional Amendment to a Public Referendum

The Joint Opposition has formally called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to put the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution before the people, requesting that a national referendum be held before any further action is taken on the matter.

Formal Letter Submitted to the President

The appeal was made in an official letter addressed to the President, the text of which was released through the office of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe. In the correspondence, the Joint Opposition expressed its strong and unequivocal view that a constitutional amendment of such significance should not be decided without a direct mandate from the Sri Lankan public.

The letter underscored the opposition's firm conviction that proceeding with the amendment without first seeking the approval of the electorate would be contrary to the democratic principles that underpin the country's constitutional framework.

A Question of Democratic Mandate

Sri Lanka's Constitution requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament for certain amendments, with some changes also necessitating approval through a public referendum. The Joint Opposition's call reflects growing concern among opposition parties that sweeping constitutional changes should not be enacted without broader public consultation and consent.

The move signals a sharpening of political tensions between the ruling National People's Power government and opposition groupings, as debates over constitutional reform continue to dominate the legislative agenda.

No immediate response from the President's office had been issued at the time of reporting.

Related Video