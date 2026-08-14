Toddler Found Abandoned in Wattegama After Brutal Assault

A young girl believed to be approximately four years of age has been rescued by Wattegama Police after she was found abandoned, having suffered what authorities describe as an inhumane physical assault.

Child Discovered in Distressing Condition

The toddler was found alone in the Wattegama area, bearing signs of a serious assault. Police officers responded to the scene and immediately took the child into their care, ensuring she received urgent attention following the disturbing discovery.

The exact circumstances surrounding the assault and abandonment are currently under active investigation by Wattegama Police. Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the child or provided details regarding any suspects at this stage of the inquiry.

Authorities Respond

The rescued girl has been placed under the care of relevant child protection authorities as investigations continue. Police are working to establish the child's identity and trace her family, while simultaneously pursuing those responsible for the assault.

The incident has drawn widespread concern, highlighting the vulnerability of young children and the urgent need for stronger child protection measures across the country.

Investigation Ongoing

Wattegama Police have urged anyone with information relating to the child's identity or the circumstances of the assault to come forward and assist with the investigation. Further details are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.

Child welfare organisations in Sri Lanka have condemned the incident, calling on authorities to act swiftly in bringing those responsible to justice and ensuring the full recovery and safety of the young victim.

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