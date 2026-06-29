Sri Lanka Deploys Military Drones in Aerial Battle Against Dengue-Carrying Mosquitoes

Sri Lanka has taken an unprecedented step in its fight against dengue fever, deploying military-grade drones to combat the mosquito populations responsible for spreading the potentially deadly disease across the island nation.

A High-Tech Response to a Growing Public Health Crisis

Authorities in Sri Lanka have turned to aerial technology as part of an intensified campaign to bring the country's recurring dengue fever outbreaks under control. Military drones are now being utilised to cover large areas, targeting mosquito breeding grounds with greater speed and efficiency than traditional ground-based methods allow.

The move marks a significant escalation in the country's public health strategy, reflecting growing concern among officials over the scale and persistence of dengue transmission, particularly during the island's wet seasons when mosquito populations surge dramatically.

Why Drones?

Conventional mosquito control efforts — including fogging operations and community clean-up drives — have long been the backbone of Sri Lanka's anti-dengue campaigns. However, these methods often fall short in reaching dense urban settlements, sprawling plantation regions, and areas with difficult terrain.

Drones offer several key advantages in this context:

The ability to cover vast geographic areas in a fraction of the time required by ground teams

Precise targeting of stagnant water bodies and identified breeding sites

Reduced risk to public health workers operating in outbreak zones

The capacity to operate in areas that are otherwise difficult to access

Dengue Remains a Serious Threat

Dengue fever continues to pose one of the most persistent public health challenges in Sri Lanka. The disease, transmitted primarily through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, causes severe flu-like symptoms and can develop into life-threatening complications if not treated promptly.

Sri Lanka has experienced repeated outbreaks over the decades, with certain years recording tens of thousands of confirmed cases and a notable number of fatalities. Health officials have consistently urged the public to eliminate standing water around homes and seek medical attention at the earliest onset of symptoms.

A Regional Trend Gaining Momentum

Sri Lanka's adoption of drone technology for vector control places it among a growing number of nations across Asia and beyond that are exploring innovative solutions to mosquito-borne disease management. The integration of military resources into civilian public health operations underscores the seriousness with which the government is treating the current outbreak.

Health authorities have urged communities to complement these efforts by maintaining clean surroundings and reporting suspected breeding sites to local officials, emphasising that technology alone cannot replace public cooperation in the fight against dengue.

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