SJB Youth Wing Official Killed in Weeraketiya Altercation

A 30-year-old man identified as the Media Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Youth Wing in the Hambantota District has been killed following a violent clash in Weeraketiya, police confirmed.

The victim, a resident of Hakuruwela, was an active member of the SJB and held a prominent organisational role within the party's youth arm at the district level. Authorities have confirmed that his death occurred as a result of an altercation that escalated into fatal violence.

Incident Details

According to police, the deadly confrontation broke out following an argument involving the victim. The circumstances that triggered the dispute are currently under investigation, and law enforcement authorities are working to establish the full sequence of events that led to his death.

The incident has sent shockwaves through local political circles in the Hambantota District, where the victim was said to be a well-known figure among SJB party members and supporters.

Investigation Underway

Weeraketiya police are leading the investigation into the killing. No further details regarding suspects or arrests have been officially released at this stage.

The SJB has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the death of one of its district youth officials. Further developments are expected as the investigation progresses.