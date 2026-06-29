Roach Reaches 300 Test Wickets as West Indies Thrash Sri Lanka

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach etched his name further into cricket history by claiming his 300th Test wicket during a commanding victory over Sri Lanka, cementing his legacy as one of the Caribbean's most celebrated pace bowlers.

A Career Milestone

Roach, who has been a cornerstone of West Indies pace bowling for well over a decade, reached the prestigious 300-wicket mark during the Test match against Sri Lanka, joining an elite group of bowlers to have achieved the feat in the longest format of the game. The milestone was met with widespread acclaim from teammates, opponents, and cricket fans around the world.

The veteran fast bowler has long been regarded as the engine room of the West Indies attack, and this achievement serves as a testament to his consistency, resilience, and dedication to Test cricket over many years of international service.

West Indies Dominate Sri Lanka

Beyond the personal milestone, the match itself proved to be a disappointing outing for Sri Lanka, who were handed a heavy defeat by the West Indies. The Caribbean side put in a dominant all-round performance, leaving the Sri Lankan batting lineup struggling to cope with the pace and movement on offer.

The result will come as a blow to Sri Lanka's confidence, particularly as the team has been working to rebuild its consistency in Test cricket. The bowling attack, led by Roach's inspired performance, proved too much for the Sri Lankan batters to handle on the day.

A Legend of Caribbean Cricket

Roach's journey to 300 Test wickets has been one marked by determination and professionalism. Having made his debut for West Indies many years ago, he has navigated the highs and lows of a career in international cricket with remarkable composure, continuing to perform at the highest level well into his career.

Reaching 300 wickets places Roach in distinguished company, and the achievement is being celebrated across the cricketing world as recognition of a truly dedicated and skilled fast bowler who has given his all for West Indies cricket over a sustained period.

For Sri Lanka, the focus will now turn to regrouping and addressing the vulnerabilities exposed during this defeat as they look ahead to upcoming fixtures on the international calendar.

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