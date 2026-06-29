Over 7,300 Youth Arrested in Sri Lanka's Nationwide 'Ratama Ekata' Anti-Drug Crackdown

More than 7,300 young people under the age of 21 have been taken into custody since the launch of the nationwide anti-drug operation known as Ratama Ekata, a senior police official has revealed, underscoring the scale of Sri Lanka's intensifying battle against drug abuse among its youth.

Sweeping Operation Targets Youth Drug Use

DIG Ashoka Dharmasena, who heads the Police Narcotics Bureau, confirmed the arrest figures, describing the operation as one of the most significant youth-focused anti-narcotics drives the country has undertaken in recent times.

All individuals detained under the operation are below the age of 21, raising serious concerns about the growing reach of drug networks into younger segments of Sri Lankan society.

Operation 'Ratama Ekata' — A National Push

The Ratama Ekata operation was launched as a coordinated, island-wide effort to curb the alarming spread of narcotics, particularly among the youth population. The name, which translates broadly to a call for national unity, reflects the broader social objective behind the crackdown.

Authorities say the suspects were arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug-related activities, as law enforcement agencies deployed resources across multiple provinces simultaneously.

Growing Concern Over Youth and Narcotics

The sheer number of arrests has brought renewed attention to Sri Lanka's drug crisis, with officials warning that substance abuse among teenagers and young adults poses a serious threat to public health and social stability.

The scale of these arrests is a stark reminder of how deeply drug abuse has penetrated communities across the country, and why sustained law enforcement action remains critical.

The Police Narcotics Bureau has indicated that the operation is ongoing, and further details regarding charges and prosecutions are expected to be disclosed in the coming days.

Related Video