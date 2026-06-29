Beloved Sri Lankan Singer Rukman Asitha Passes Away at 48

The Sri Lankan music community is mourning the loss of popular singer Rukman Asitha, who passed away at the age of 48, leaving behind a legacy that touched the hearts of countless music lovers across the island.

Rukman Asitha was a well-known figure in the local music scene, celebrated for his contributions to Sri Lankan popular music over the course of his career. His death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with fans and fellow artists expressing their grief and paying tribute to the talented vocalist.

News of his passing spread rapidly across social media platforms, prompting an outpouring of condolences from admirers and colleagues who remembered him fondly for both his musical talent and his warm personality.

Rukman Asitha's work earned him a dedicated following among Sri Lankan music enthusiasts, and his voice remained a memorable part of the local cultural landscape. His contributions to the industry will be remembered as an enduring part of Sri Lanka's rich musical heritage.

The entertainment fraternity has called upon fans to keep his family in their thoughts during this difficult time. Details regarding funeral arrangements had not been widely announced at the time of reporting.

Sri Lanka has lost yet another gifted artist, and the void left by Rukman Asitha's passing will be deeply felt by all those whose lives were enriched by his music.

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