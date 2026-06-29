Adorable Viral Video of Girl and Baby Porcupine Confirmed to Be From Sri Lanka, Not Bangladesh

A charming video that has melted hearts across the globe, showing a young girl strolling through a lush paddy field alongside a tiny porcupine, has been confirmed as originating from Sri Lanka — despite widespread claims on social media attributing it to Bangladesh.

Video Captures Hearts Around the World

The short clip, which has amassed millions of views across multiple platforms, features an endearing moment between a small child and a baby porcupine as they make their way through a rice paddy. The footage quickly spread across borders, resonating with audiences worldwide who were captivated by the innocent and unusual companionship on display.

Misattribution Spreads Across Social Media

As the video went viral, a significant number of social media users and online pages shared the footage with captions claiming it was filmed in Bangladesh. The misattribution gained considerable traction, leading many to incorrectly associate the picturesque rural scene with the neighbouring country.

Sri Lankan Origin Confirmed

However, investigations and local reports have since confirmed that the heartwarming encounter was in fact filmed within Sri Lanka. The rural paddy field setting, characteristic of the Sri Lankan countryside, is now recognised as the true backdrop to the clip that has touched so many around the world.

The revelation has prompted a wave of national pride among Sri Lankans, many of whom took to social media to celebrate the fact that their island home was the setting for one of the internet's most beloved recent moments.

A Reminder of Sri Lanka's Natural Beauty

The video also serves as a gentle reminder of the rich biodiversity and serene rural landscapes that Sri Lanka has to offer. Porcupines, while not commonly seen in open fields, are native to the island and are occasionally encountered in villages bordering forested areas.

For many local viewers, the clip encapsulates the simplicity and warmth of village life in Sri Lanka — a moment of pure, unscripted joy between a child and a wild creature that has, quite unexpectedly, found an audience of millions across the globe.