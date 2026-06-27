Vietjet Launches Historic Direct Flights Linking Sri Lanka and Vietnam for the First Time

Budget airline Vietjet has opened bookings for what will be the first-ever direct flights connecting Sri Lanka and Vietnam, marking a significant milestone in air travel between the two Asian nations.

A New Aviation Link Between Two Nations

The move by the Vietnamese low-cost carrier signals a growing recognition of travel and tourism potential between Sri Lanka and Vietnam, two countries that have been steadily strengthening their bilateral ties in recent years. Passengers will now be able to fly directly between the two destinations without the inconvenience and added cost of stopovers or connecting flights through third countries.

Until now, travellers wishing to journey between Colombo and major Vietnamese cities were required to book connecting flights, typically transiting through regional hubs such as Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, or Bangkok. The introduction of direct services is expected to dramatically reduce both travel time and overall fares.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, this development carries considerable significance, particularly at a time when the country is actively working to boost tourism arrivals and expand its international air connectivity. A direct route with a budget carrier lowers the barrier to travel, making Sri Lanka a more accessible destination for Vietnamese tourists and business travellers alike.

Similarly, Sri Lankan travellers gain affordable and convenient access to Vietnam, one of Southeast Asia's most visited destinations, known for its rich cultural heritage, cuisine, and scenic landscapes.

Bookings Now Open

Vietjet has confirmed that bookings for the new direct route are now available, allowing passengers to plan and secure their travel ahead of the scheduled launch of operations. The airline, which is known for its competitive pricing model, is expected to attract considerable interest from both leisure and business travellers in Sri Lanka.

First-ever direct air link between Sri Lanka and Vietnam

Bookings officially open with Vietjet

Route expected to boost tourism and bilateral travel

Eliminates the need for transit stops through third-country hubs

The launch of this route is being viewed as a positive step for Sri Lanka's aviation sector and broader economic recovery, as the island nation continues to rebuild its tourism industry and attract new visitor markets from across Asia.

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