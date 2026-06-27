Vietjet Launches Historic Direct Flights Between Sri Lanka and Vietnam, Opens Bookings

A New Aviation Milestone for Sri Lanka

Budget carrier Vietjet has officially opened bookings for what will be the first-ever direct flights connecting Sri Lanka and Vietnam, marking a significant development in air connectivity between the two Asian nations.

The announcement represents a major step forward for both countries, offering travellers a direct route that previously did not exist, eliminating the need for layovers and reducing overall journey times between the two destinations.

What This Means for Travellers

For Sri Lankan passengers, the new route opens up exciting possibilities for travel to Vietnam, one of Southeast Asia's most popular tourist and business destinations. Similarly, Vietnamese travellers will now enjoy direct access to Sri Lanka, a country increasingly celebrated for its tourism offerings, from its ancient cultural heritage to its scenic coastlines.

The launch of direct services is expected to boost tourist arrivals from Vietnam, a market that Sri Lanka has been keen to develop as part of its broader efforts to diversify its visitor base and strengthen economic recovery through tourism.

Vietjet's Growing Regional Footprint

Vietjet, known for its low-cost model and expanding international network, has been steadily growing its presence across Asia. The addition of Sri Lanka to its route map underscores the airline's ambition to connect underserved markets and tap into growing demand for affordable air travel across the region.

The route marks the first-ever direct air link between Sri Lanka and Vietnam

Bookings are now open through Vietjet's official channels

The service is expected to benefit both tourism and business sectors

A Boost for Sri Lanka's Aviation Sector

The introduction of this new route comes at a promising time for Sri Lanka's aviation and tourism industries, which have been on a recovery trajectory following years of economic turbulence. Direct international routes are widely regarded as vital drivers of tourist arrivals and foreign exchange earnings, both of which remain priorities for the Sri Lankan government.

Travellers interested in the new Vietjet service between Sri Lanka and Vietnam are encouraged to check availability and secure seats early as demand for the inaugural route is anticipated to be strong.

Related Video