Uber Expands Into Ratnapura, Bringing Ride-Hailing Services to Sri Lanka's Gem Capital

Global ride-hailing giant Uber has extended its footprint in Sri Lanka, launching operations in Ratnapura — the country's celebrated gem capital — marking a significant step in the company's regional expansion strategy.

A New Chapter for Ratnapura's Commuters

The arrival of Uber in Ratnapura gives residents and visitors of the Sabaragamuwa Province capital access to the platform's signature on-demand transportation services. Known internationally for its precious and semi-precious stone trade, Ratnapura now joins the growing list of Sri Lankan cities where commuters can request a ride at the tap of a button.

The expansion signals Uber's confidence in the commercial viability of mid-sized Sri Lankan cities beyond the Western Province, where the platform had previously concentrated its local operations.

More Than Just Rides

In keeping with the company's broader service philosophy — encapsulated in its 'Go Anywhere, Get Anything' positioning — the Ratnapura launch is expected to cover not only passenger transport but also the wider range of on-demand services Uber has introduced across its global markets.

For local drivers, the launch presents a fresh economic opportunity, allowing them to register as Uber partners and tap into a platform that connects them directly with passengers seeking reliable, app-based transportation.

Growing Urban Mobility Across the Island

Sri Lanka's ride-hailing market has steadily grown in recent years, with several local and international platforms competing for users across the island. Uber's move into Ratnapura reflects a broader trend of digital mobility solutions reaching beyond Colombo and its suburbs.

Ratnapura is the capital of Sabaragamuwa Province and a major centre for Sri Lanka's gem trade.

The city is a key destination for both domestic travellers and international gem merchants.

Improved transport connectivity is expected to benefit the local economy, including tourism and commerce.

For residents long reliant on traditional three-wheelers and private hire vehicles, the introduction of a globally recognised platform could bring greater transparency in fares and improved safety standards to their daily commute.

Uber's expansion into Ratnapura underlines the growing appetite for tech-driven mobility solutions in provincial Sri Lanka, offering both travellers and drivers a more structured and accessible way to navigate the city.

Further details regarding driver registration, service coverage areas, and promotional launch offers are expected to be communicated through Uber's official channels in the coming days.