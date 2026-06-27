Term Tender Contracts Prevent Sri Lanka From Lowering Fuel Prices, Minister Reveals

Sri Lanka is currently unable to reduce fuel prices despite shifting global market conditions, owing to long-term procurement contracts that lock the country into fixed pricing arrangements, a minister has revealed.

Binding Contracts Limit Flexibility

The minister explained that Sri Lanka procures fuel through term tenders — agreements made in advance with suppliers over a set period — which means the country cannot immediately take advantage of any drop in international oil prices. These contractual obligations effectively prevent authorities from passing on potential savings to consumers at the pump.

Unlike spot purchasing, where fuel is bought at the prevailing market rate, term tenders commit the buyer to pre-agreed pricing structures for the duration of the contract. While this approach offers supply security and guards against sudden price spikes, it equally prevents rapid downward adjustments when global prices fall.

Consumer Relief Remains Out of Reach

The revelation is likely to disappoint Sri Lankan motorists and businesses that had been hopeful of price relief following recent softening in global crude oil markets. High fuel costs continue to place pressure on household budgets and the broader economy, which is still recovering from the severe economic crisis of recent years.

Fuel pricing in Sri Lanka has been a deeply sensitive issue since the crisis period, during which crippling shortages forced citizens to queue for hours at filling stations across the island.

Government Faces Public Pressure

Authorities have faced mounting public pressure to bring down the cost of living, with fuel prices being a key driver of transport and production costs throughout the economy. Any reduction in fuel prices would have a cascading positive effect on the prices of goods and services island-wide.

However, the minister's statement makes clear that meaningful price reductions are unlikely until the current term tender arrangements expire and new procurement agreements can be negotiated under more favourable market conditions.

No specific timeline was provided as to when existing contracts would conclude or when a revised pricing structure might come into effect for consumers.