Sri Lankan National Arrested at Bengaluru Airport for Travelling on Forged Canadian Passport
A Sri Lankan man has been arrested at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after he was found to be in possession of a fraudulent Canadian passport, Indian authorities have confirmed.
The suspect was apprehended by immigration and security officials during routine document verification procedures at the airport. Authorities discovered that the Canadian passport he was attempting to use for travel was forged, prompting his immediate detention.
Fake Document Detected During Screening
Airport security personnel flagged the document after it failed to pass standard authentication checks carried out at the immigration checkpoint. The fraudulent nature of the passport was confirmed following a thorough inspection by the relevant authorities.
The Sri Lankan national was taken into custody and handed over to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for further questioning and legal proceedings.
A Growing Concern
The incident highlights ongoing concerns over the use of forged travel documents across the South Asian region. Authorities at major international airports have increasingly stepped up screening measures to detect fraudulent passports and other identity documents.
Cases involving Sri Lankan nationals attempting to travel on fake foreign passports have been reported periodically, often linked to attempts at illegal migration to Western countries.
Further investigations are currently underway to determine how the individual obtained the forged document and whether any larger network is involved in its production or distribution.
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goverment should check how many like this are still out there travelling freely
how much did that fake passport cost him i wonder
definitely not cheap, these things are very organized operations