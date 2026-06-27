Sri Lanka Women Keep Semi-Final Dream Alive With Victory Over Scotland at T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka's women's cricket team have taken a crucial step towards the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, recording a vital win against Scotland to keep their knockout stage hopes firmly intact.

A Must-Win Moment Delivered

With their tournament progression hanging in the balance, the Sri Lankan side rose to the occasion and dispatched Scotland in a match that carried enormous significance for their campaign. The victory breathes fresh life into Sri Lanka's bid to advance beyond the group stage and reach the semi-finals of the prestigious global tournament.

Sri Lanka Stand Firm Under Pressure

The win will come as a major relief to Sri Lankan supporters, who have watched their side navigate a challenging group stage campaign. Facing a Scotland outfit eager to cause an upset, Sri Lanka demonstrated the composure and determination needed to secure the two points on offer.

The result ensures that Sri Lanka remain in contention for a semi-final berth, with the team now depending on further results to confirm their passage through to the latter stages of the competition.

Tournament Picture

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has produced a highly competitive group stage, with several teams battling closely for the limited semi-final positions available. Sri Lanka's victory over Scotland adds an important dimension to the standings and sets up what promises to be a tense conclusion to the group phase.

Sri Lankan fans across the island will be hoping their team can carry this momentum forward and secure the place in the final four that their efforts deserve.

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