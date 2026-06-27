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Sri Lanka Women Keep Semi-Final Dream Alive With Thrilling Last-Over Win Against Scotland

27 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
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Sri Lanka Women Keep Semi-Final Dream Alive With Thrilling Last-Over Win Against Scotland

Dramatic Victory in Manchester Keeps Sri Lanka in Contention

Sri Lanka's women's cricket team delivered a nerve-shredding performance in Manchester to edge past Scotland and keep their 2026 T20 World Cup semi-final hopes flickering, winning a tense last-over thriller that had fans on the edge of their seats until the final delivery.

Seven Needed Off the Last Over

Chasing a target of 152, Sri Lanka found themselves in a precarious position as the final over arrived, still requiring seven runs to secure victory. The pressure was immense, with the entire campaign hanging on the outcome of six deliveries.

It was Nilakshika Silva and Sugandika Kumari who rose to the occasion at the crease, combining to steer the side through a nail-biting conclusion. The pair managed to take four runs off the first three balls of that decisive final over, setting up a dramatic finish that ultimately saw Sri Lanka over the line.

Slim But Surviving Semi-Final Hopes

While the victory does not guarantee Sri Lanka a place in the last four, it ensures their campaign remains alive and gives the team and their supporters reason to believe that progress is still possible. Every run and every wicket from this point forward will carry enormous significance as the group stage reaches its climax.

For Scotland, it was a bitter defeat after what had been a highly competitive showing. Their total of 152 had posed a genuine challenge and will serve as a proud benchmark for a side continuing to grow on the world stage.

Sri Lanka's fans across the island will be hoping this hard-fought win serves as the turning point their team needed in what has been a challenging tournament campaign.

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See what readers are saying — and add your view.

S
Suresh Wijesinghe 27 Jun 2026

nilakshika played well today, give credit where its due

A
Amila Rajapaksha 27 Jun 2026

why are we always making it so hard for ourselves

N
Nadeesha Kumari 27 Jun 2026

heart attack finish but we won so dont complain

H
Hashini Madushani 27 Jun 2026

exactly, win is win, scotland or not

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