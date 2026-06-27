Sri Lanka to Send Largest-Ever Peacekeeping Force to Haiti Amid Scrutiny Over Past Conduct

Sri Lanka is preparing to deploy its largest peacekeeping contingent to Haiti, a move that has drawn significant attention given the country's troubled history with United Nations peacekeeping missions and previously documented allegations of misconduct by its personnel abroad.

A Major Deployment in the Making

The planned deployment would see Sri Lanka send its biggest-ever contingent of peacekeeping troops to Haiti, where a Kenyan-led multinational security support mission is currently working to stabilise a nation gripped by gang violence and political instability. The scale of the proposed Sri Lankan contribution signals Colombo's intent to play a more prominent role in international peacekeeping efforts under the UN umbrella.

Shadow of Past Allegations

The announcement has not come without controversy. Sri Lankan peacekeepers have previously faced serious allegations during earlier UN missions, including documented cases of sexual exploitation and abuse involving personnel deployed to Haiti in the aftermath of the devastating 2010 earthquake. Those incidents drew sharp condemnation from human rights organisations and raised lasting questions about accountability within Sri Lanka's armed forces when operating under international mandates.

Sri Lankan troops were among those implicated in sexual misconduct during earlier Haiti peacekeeping operations

Critics argue that accountability mechanisms for past abuses remain inadequate

Human rights groups have called for stronger vetting and oversight before any new deployment proceeds

Government's Position

Sri Lankan authorities have indicated their commitment to contributing meaningfully to international peace and security, framing the Haiti deployment as an opportunity to demonstrate the professionalism and capability of the country's military. Officials have not publicly addressed in detail the concerns raised by advocacy groups regarding the legacy of past misconduct.

Haiti's Dire Security Situation

Haiti continues to face a severe humanitarian and security crisis, with armed gangs controlling large portions of the capital Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas. The multinational mission, authorised by the UN Security Council, is tasked with supporting the Haitian National Police in restoring order and creating conditions for political stability and eventual elections.

The situation in Haiti remains one of the most complex security environments in the Western Hemisphere, demanding not only military capability but an unwavering commitment to human rights standards from all contributing nations.

Calls for Accountability Before Deployment

Rights advocates are urging the Sri Lankan government and the United Nations to ensure robust vetting processes are in place before troops are deployed, warning that sending personnel without adequately addressing past abuses risks repeating previous failures and further harming vulnerable Haitian communities already enduring immense suffering.

The deployment decision is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, and it is likely to continue generating debate both domestically in Sri Lanka and within international human rights circles.

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