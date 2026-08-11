Avant Garde Chairman Nishshanka Senadhipathi Summoned to Face Bribery Commission

Avant Garde Maritime Services Chairman Nishshanka Senadhipathi appeared before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption on Wednesday morning to provide a statement, in what marks a significant development in ongoing investigations surrounding the high-profile company.

High-Profile Appearance Before Anti-Corruption Body

Senadhipathi, the prominent head of Avant Garde Maritime Services — one of Sri Lanka's most controversial private security and maritime firms — presented himself at the Bribery Commission as requested, signalling that investigators are actively pursuing inquiries connected to the company and its operations.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, Sri Lanka's principal anti-corruption authority, has the mandate to examine complaints and evidence relating to corrupt practices involving both public officials and private individuals.

Background to the Investigation

Avant Garde Maritime Services has faced scrutiny for a number of years, with questions raised over its business dealings, political connections, and operations within Sri Lanka's maritime security sector. The company previously attracted widespread public attention over controversies related to its floating armoury operations and alleged irregular business conduct.

Nishshanka Senadhipathi has been a central figure in the company's affairs throughout these controversies, and his appearance before the Bribery Commission is expected to draw considerable public and political interest.

Investigation Continues

Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific nature of the allegations being examined in connection with Wednesday's appearance. The Bribery Commission is expected to continue its proceedings, with further developments anticipated in the coming days.

This latest development underscores the government's stated commitment to pursuing accountability and transparency, particularly in cases involving prominent business figures with alleged ties to politically sensitive dealings.

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