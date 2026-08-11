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Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens as Reported Cases Exceed 90,000

11 Aug 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens as Reported Cases Exceed 90,000

Island-Wide Outbreak Raises Serious Public Health Concerns

Sri Lanka is grappling with a severe dengue outbreak as the total number of reported cases across the island has surpassed the 90,000 mark, raising urgent alarm among health authorities and the wider public.

The sharp rise in infections signals a deepening public health crisis, with communities across multiple provinces feeling the impact of the mosquito-borne disease. Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes mosquito, remains one of the most persistent and dangerous vector-borne illnesses affecting Sri Lanka year after year.

A Growing Burden on the Health System

The surge in case numbers is placing considerable strain on hospitals and medical facilities islandwide, as healthcare workers work to manage and treat the rising tide of patients presenting with dengue symptoms. High fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, and in serious cases, haemorrhagic complications, are among the hallmark signs of the illness.

Health officials have consistently warned that stagnant water around homes, construction sites, and public spaces provides ideal breeding grounds for the Aedes mosquito, fuelling the continued spread of the disease.

What the Public Can Do

Authorities are urging citizens to take immediate preventive action to curb the further spread of dengue. Key steps recommended include:

  • Eliminating stagnant water from flowerpots, tyres, and containers around the home
  • Using mosquito repellents and protective clothing, particularly during dawn and dusk
  • Ensuring proper disposal of waste that may collect rainwater
  • Seeking prompt medical attention upon experiencing dengue-like symptoms

With case numbers continuing to climb, public cooperation remains critical in containing the outbreak and preventing further loss of life across the country.

💬 Join the Discussion 3

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

T
Tharindu Silva 11 Aug 2026

every rainy season same story, when will we learn to keep drains clean

R
Roshan Bandara 11 Aug 2026

90,000 cases and goverment still not doing proper fumigation in our area

A
Amila Rajapaksha 11 Aug 2026

same here bro, last week they came once and thats it

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