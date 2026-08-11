India Steps Up to Strengthen Sri Lanka's Gem and Jewellery Industry

Sri Lanka's gem and jewellery sector is set to receive a significant boost from India, as both nations deepen bilateral cooperation in one of the island's most prized export industries.

A Strategic Partnership for a Precious Industry

The collaboration signals growing economic ties between the two neighbouring countries, with India extending support aimed at enhancing the capacity, quality, and global competitiveness of Sri Lanka's gem and jewellery trade. The sector has long been a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's export economy, renowned worldwide for its sapphires, rubies, and other precious stones.

Sri Lanka is internationally celebrated for producing some of the finest gemstones in the world, particularly its legendary blue sapphires from the Ratnapura region, often referred to as the "City of Gems." Despite this natural wealth, the industry has faced challenges in value addition, skilled craftsmanship, and market access — areas where Indian expertise could prove transformative.

What the Indian Support Entails

The Indian initiative is expected to provide Sri Lankan industry stakeholders with access to technical knowledge, training, and trade facilitation mechanisms. India itself boasts one of the world's largest and most sophisticated gem and jewellery processing industries, making it a natural partner for skills and knowledge transfer.

Strengthening technical and vocational training for Sri Lankan gem cutters and jewellery artisans

Facilitating greater market linkages between Sri Lankan exporters and Indian and global buyers

Encouraging investment in value-added processing within Sri Lanka

Industry and Government Welcome the Move

Representatives from Sri Lanka's gem and jewellery trade have welcomed the development, viewing it as a timely opportunity to revitalise a sector still recovering from the economic turbulence of recent years. The country's broader economic crisis had dampened investment and export momentum across multiple industries.

The partnership with India presents a genuine opportunity to elevate Sri Lanka's gem and jewellery industry beyond raw exports and into high-value, finished products that command stronger returns on the global market.

Government officials have also expressed optimism, noting that increased Indian engagement aligns with Sri Lanka's wider strategy of attracting foreign partnerships to drive export-led economic recovery.

Looking Ahead

With Sri Lanka possessing extraordinary natural gemstone resources and India bringing industrial expertise and market reach, analysts believe this partnership has the potential to meaningfully uplift the sector. If implemented effectively, the collaboration could create employment, boost foreign exchange earnings, and position Sri Lanka more competitively within the global luxury goods market.

The gem and jewellery industry remains one of Sri Lanka's most culturally and economically significant sectors, and renewed foreign investment and cooperation could mark a turning point in its post-crisis resurgence.