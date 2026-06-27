Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens as Case Count Surpasses 50,000

Health Minister Raises Alarm as Dengue Toll Mounts Across the Island

Sri Lanka is facing a worsening dengue outbreak in 2025, with the total number of reported cases having crossed the 50,000 mark, Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa has confirmed.

The milestone is a sobering reminder of the persistent threat dengue fever poses to public health across the island, as communities, health authorities, and local government bodies continue to grapple with the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

A Public Health Emergency in the Making

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, has long been a recurring seasonal challenge for Sri Lanka. However, the rapid accumulation of cases within the current year signals that the situation demands urgent and coordinated intervention.

Minister Jayatissa's disclosure underscores growing concern within the Ministry of Health over the pace at which infections are being recorded island-wide.

What the Public Can Do

Health authorities continue to urge the public to take preventive measures seriously. Key steps recommended include:

Eliminating stagnant water in and around homes, which serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes

Using mosquito repellents and wearing protective clothing, particularly during daylight hours

Seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, or joint pain develop

Cooperating with public health inspectors during community-level inspections and clean-up drives

With the case count already exceeding 50,000, health officials are calling on all citizens to remain vigilant and take personal responsibility in curbing the further spread of dengue across Sri Lanka.

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