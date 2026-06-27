Sri Lanka Retailers' Association Charts Bold New Course at Annual General Meeting

The Sri Lanka Retailers' Association (SLRA) convened its 9th Annual General Meeting on 23 June 2026 at Hilton Colombo Residencies, gathering leading figures from the country's organised retail sector to reflect on the past year's accomplishments and lay out a forward-looking strategic roadmap for the industry.

A Milestone Gathering for Organised Retail

The annual assembly brought together SLRA members representing a broad cross-section of Sri Lanka's retail landscape, underscoring the growing significance of the organised retail sector to the national economy. The event served as both a platform for accountability and a forum for charting the association's future direction.

Reviewing the Year's Progress

Delegates at the AGM had the opportunity to assess the SLRA's performance and initiatives over the preceding twelve months, acknowledging the challenges and opportunities that have shaped the retail environment in Sri Lanka. The review reflected the resilience of the sector amid an evolving economic backdrop.

Strategic Vision Unveiled

Central to the proceedings was the unveiling of the association's strategic roadmap, a structured plan intended to guide the SLRA and its member organisations in the period ahead. The roadmap is expected to address key priorities including consumer engagement, regulatory advocacy, and the modernisation of retail practices across the island.

The 9th AGM reaffirmed the SLRA's commitment to elevating standards within Sri Lanka's retail industry and strengthening the collective voice of its members in shaping policies that affect the sector.