Sri Lanka Faces Deepening Drug Crisis as Minister Reveals One in Every 50 People Addicted

Alarming Scale of Addiction Laid Bare

Sri Lanka is grappling with a serious and growing drug addiction crisis, with one in every 50 individuals in the country currently addicted to narcotics, according to a senior government minister. The revelation has cast a stark light on the scale of substance abuse across the island nation and has intensified calls for urgent, coordinated action at the national level.

Minister Sounds the Alarm

The alarming figure was disclosed by a cabinet minister, underscoring the extent to which drug dependency has embedded itself within Sri Lankan society — cutting across age groups, income levels, and geographic boundaries. While authorities have long acknowledged the presence of a drug problem in the country, the latest statistics point to a situation far more widespread than many may have previously understood.

A National Challenge Demanding Immediate Attention

Sri Lanka has in recent years seen a notable rise in the availability and use of narcotics, with law enforcement agencies reporting increased seizures of substances including heroin, methamphetamine, and synthetic drugs. Communities in both urban centres and rural areas have been affected, placing significant strain on families, healthcare services, and the broader social fabric.

What the Numbers Mean

With Sri Lanka's population standing at approximately 22 million, the one-in-fifty ratio suggests that roughly 440,000 individuals are currently living with drug addiction. Experts and civil society organisations have long argued that rehabilitation infrastructure and mental health support systems in the country remain inadequate relative to the scale of need.

Sri Lanka's population is approximately 22 million people

The stated ratio implies around 440,000 individuals are affected by addiction

Drug seizures by law enforcement have increased in recent years

Both urban and rural communities have been impacted

Calls for Stronger Policy Response

The minister's disclosure is expected to renew pressure on the government to strengthen its national drug prevention and rehabilitation programmes. Advocates have consistently called for a health-centred approach to addiction — one that prioritises treatment and reintegration over punitive measures alone — as a more effective means of reducing the burden on individuals, families, and the state.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate broader economic and social challenges, addressing the drug crisis with the urgency it demands will be critical to safeguarding public health and community wellbeing across the country.