Sri Lanka Calls for Weekend Solar Shutdowns, Plans Mandatory Remote-Disconnect Modems for Rooftop Systems

Sri Lanka's energy authorities are urging households and businesses with rooftop solar installations to voluntarily switch off their systems during weekends, as the national grid struggles to absorb excess electricity generated during periods of low demand.

The appeal comes amid growing concerns over grid stability, with solar power generation increasingly outpacing consumption on weekends when industrial and commercial activity drops significantly. Officials warn that an oversupply of electricity fed back into the grid poses serious technical risks, including voltage fluctuations and potential damage to the national power network.

Remote-Disconnect Technology on the Horizon

Beyond the voluntary appeal, authorities have announced plans to make remote-disconnect modems a mandatory requirement for rooftop solar systems. These devices would allow grid operators to remotely switch off solar installations when the network becomes overloaded, giving the Ceylon Electricity Board greater control over supply and demand balancing.

The move signals a significant shift in how Sri Lanka manages its expanding distributed energy infrastructure, as thousands of households across the island have installed rooftop solar panels in recent years, drawn by falling equipment costs and government incentives.

A Growing Challenge for Grid Management

Sri Lanka has made considerable strides in boosting its renewable energy capacity, but the rapid growth of rooftop solar has introduced new complexities for grid operators. Unlike large power plants that can be ramped up or down on demand, thousands of individually owned solar systems are far more difficult to coordinate.

The weekend oversupply problem is particularly acute because:

Industrial electricity consumption drops sharply on Saturdays and Sundays

Solar generation peaks during midday hours regardless of demand levels

The national grid has limited battery storage capacity to absorb the surplus

Excess power fed into the network can destabilise voltage across the system

What This Means for Solar System Owners

For the many Sri Lankan homeowners who have invested in rooftop solar as a means of reducing electricity bills and supporting clean energy, the mandatory modem requirement represents an added obligation. However, energy officials are expected to frame the measure as essential for the long-term sustainability of the country's renewable energy programme.

The remote-disconnect modems would effectively give the Ceylon Electricity Board an override capability, allowing grid controllers to curtail solar input during critical periods without requiring any action from individual system owners.

Authorities have not yet announced a specific timeline for when the mandatory modem requirement will come into force, but the policy direction is clear as Sri Lanka works to modernise its grid infrastructure in line with its ambitious renewable energy targets.

The voluntary weekend shutdown appeal is seen as a temporary measure while the regulatory and technical framework for mandatory remote-disconnect systems is finalised.

Energy sector observers note that Sri Lanka is not alone in facing this challenge, as countries around the world with high rooftop solar penetration have had to introduce similar grid management tools to prevent instability. The key question for local policymakers will be ensuring that new requirements do not discourage future investment in clean energy at the household level.