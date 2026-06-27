Senior Presidential Secretariat Official Remanded Over Forged Passport Allegations

A senior government official attached to the Presidential Secretariat has been taken into custody and remanded by a Sri Lankan court following an investigation into an alleged forged passport case, authorities confirmed.

Official From President's Office Implicated

The individual in question holds the position of Senior Assistant Secretary within the Parliamentary and Cabinet Affairs Division of the President's Office — a significant administrative role at the heart of Sri Lanka's executive branch of government.

The arrest marks a notable development in what appears to be a serious breach of official conduct, given the seniority of the accused and the division to which they are attached.

Remanded Pending Further Proceedings

Following the arrest, the official was produced before a magistrate and subsequently remanded as investigations into the forged passport allegations continue. The remand order prevents the suspect from being released on bail while authorities carry out further inquiries into the matter.

Concerns Over Document Fraud at Senior Levels

The case has drawn considerable attention given the high-profile nature of the suspect's position. Passport forgery is considered a serious criminal offence in Sri Lanka, and allegations involving a senior public servant raise broader questions about document security and integrity within government institutions.

Authorities are expected to continue their investigations, and further court proceedings are anticipated in the coming days.