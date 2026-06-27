President Dissanayake Meets Industry Leaders to Drive Coconut and Food & Beverage Exports Towards USD 3 Billion Target

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with leading industrialists from Sri Lanka's coconut and food and beverage manufacturing sectors on Friday afternoon at the Presidential Secretariat, with discussions centred on an ambitious plan to grow both export industries into a combined USD 3 billion economy within the next two years.

A Strategic Push for Export Growth

The high-level meeting brought together key players from two of Sri Lanka's most promising export-oriented industries, signalling the government's intention to place renewed emphasis on value-added manufacturing and international market expansion. The discussions focused on identifying actionable strategies to accelerate growth and position Sri Lanka as a more competitive force in global markets.

Coconut Industry in the Spotlight

Sri Lanka's coconut industry has long been regarded as a cornerstone of the country's agricultural export base, with products ranging from coconut oil and desiccated coconut to coconut water and virgin coconut oil finding strong demand in international markets. Industry stakeholders at the meeting are expected to have explored ways to scale up production capacity, improve processing standards, and attract further investment into the sector.

Food and Beverage Sector Eyes Global Markets

The food and beverage manufacturing sector, which has shown considerable potential for export diversification, was equally central to Friday's discussions. Participants are believed to have examined opportunities to expand Sri Lanka's presence in premium international markets, with a focus on branding, product innovation, and meeting the regulatory requirements of key importing countries.

The government's two-year timeline for reaching the USD 3 billion milestone reflects a sense of urgency in capitalising on existing industry strengths while addressing structural challenges that have historically limited export growth. President Dissanayake's direct engagement with private sector leaders underscores the administration's commitment to fostering a collaborative approach between government and industry in driving Sri Lanka's economic recovery.