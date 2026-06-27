Power, Politics and Pawns: The Strategic Games Being Played by Anura, Mahinda and Ranil

Sri Lanka's political landscape has never been short of drama, but the current moment feels particularly charged — a three-way contest of wills, strategies and survival instincts playing out on a board that ultimately belongs to the people of this island nation.

Three Leaders, Three Distinct Styles

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former President Ranil Wickremesinghe each bring a fundamentally different approach to the political game — and understanding those differences helps explain why Sri Lanka's power dynamics remain so fluid and unpredictable.

Anura plays a straightforward, people-first game. His approach is direct, populist and rooted in grassroots mobilisation — a style built over decades of opposition politics. He relies on clarity of message and consistency of positioning, making his moves visible and his intentions, at least publicly, transparent.

Mahinda, by contrast, is the seasoned carrom player — precise, calculating and always thinking several shots ahead. His political instincts are sharpened by years at the very top of Sri Lankan governance, and he retains a formidable network of loyalty across the country's south in particular. Even from the opposition benches, his influence continues to ripple through national affairs.

Ranil's Invisible Chess

Then there is Ranil Wickremesinghe — the player of what observers are calling "API Nodanna" chess, meaning the chess that the public simply cannot see or fully comprehend. His moves are subtle, layered and deliberately opaque. Wickremesinghe has long been characterised by a political style that confounds even his closest allies, let alone the general public.

Throughout his lengthy career, Wickremesinghe has demonstrated an uncanny ability to remain relevant despite repeated electoral setbacks — a testament to his mastery of behind-the-scenes manoeuvring, international relationships and institutional leverage. His chess board exists partly in public view, but the most consequential pieces move in shadow.

The Board Belongs to the People

Yet for all the tactical brilliance — or perceived brilliance — of these three figures, a fundamental truth remains: the board on which this game is played does not belong to any one of them. It belongs to the Sri Lankan people.

Citizens who endured the devastating economic crisis of 2022, who stood in queues for fuel and medicine, who watched their savings erode and their futures dim, are not passive spectators in this contest. They are the ultimate arbiters — and every move made by Anura, Mahinda and Ranil is, in the end, subject to their judgement.

Anura's NPP government faces the challenge of converting protest politics into effective governance.

Mahinda and his allies seek to rebuild political capital and relevance from opposition.

Ranil's next move remains, characteristically, unclear — but few seasoned observers are willing to count him out.

A Nation Watching Closely

As Sri Lanka continues its slow and painful recovery from its worst economic crisis in modern history, the stakes of this political contest could not be higher. Policies, alliances and power plays will shape whether the country consolidates its fragile stability or stumbles once again.

The games politicians play are entertaining to analyse — but for millions of Sri Lankans, the consequences of those games are deeply, painfully real.

Whatever moves come next from Colombo's most prominent political figures, the country will be watching — and ultimately, it is ordinary Sri Lankans who will decide when the game is won, lost or simply reset.