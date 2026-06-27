LAWASIA Flags Concerns Over Sri Lanka's Proposed Extension of Judges' Retirement Age

The Law Association for Asia and the Pacific (LAWASIA) has raised serious concerns regarding a proposed constitutional amendment in Sri Lanka that would extend the mandatory retirement age of judges, warning that such a move could have significant implications for judicial independence in the country.

Regional Legal Body Speaks Out

LAWASIA, a prominent regional legal organisation representing law associations and legal professionals across Asia and the Pacific, has formally voiced its apprehensions about the proposed change. The body's intervention signals growing international attention on Sri Lanka's judicial reform discussions and the broader question of how such amendments may affect the separation of powers.

The proposed constitutional amendment, which seeks to extend the retirement age of judges, has drawn scrutiny from legal circles both locally and abroad. Critics argue that alterations to judicial tenure arrangements must be approached with the utmost care to ensure that the independence of the judiciary remains protected from potential political influence.

Judicial Independence at Stake

At the heart of LAWASIA's concern is the principle that any modification to the terms and conditions of sitting judges — including their retirement age — carries the risk of being used as a mechanism to favour or disadvantage particular individuals on the bench. Legal experts note that such changes, if not implemented with sufficient safeguards, could undermine public confidence in the impartiality of the courts.

LAWASIA has called for transparency in the process surrounding the proposed amendment.

The organisation has urged that any changes be assessed against internationally recognised standards for judicial independence.

Concerns have been raised about the potential for such amendments to be selectively applied in ways that could benefit or disadvantage sitting judges.

Broader Context

Sri Lanka's judiciary has long been a subject of public and political debate, particularly in the context of constitutional reforms. The country has previously witnessed controversy over judicial appointments and the conduct of senior judges, making any proposed changes to the structure of the bench a matter of considerable public interest.

Legal observers emphasise that the independence of the judiciary is a cornerstone of any functioning democracy, and that reforms touching on judicial tenure must be handled with careful deliberation and broad consultation.

LAWASIA's statement adds an important regional dimension to the debate, reminding Sri Lankan authorities that the international legal community is closely watching how the country navigates its judicial reform agenda. Legal professionals and civil society groups within Sri Lanka are expected to scrutinise the proposed amendment further as discussions progress in Parliament.

The government has yet to formally respond to LAWASIA's concerns, and it remains to be seen whether the proposed constitutional amendment will proceed in its current form or be revised following the feedback from regional and local stakeholders.

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