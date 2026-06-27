JVP Firmly Rejects SJB Claim of Contact Between Tilvin Silva and Arrested Charith Abeysinghe

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has issued a strong denial against allegations levelled by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), which claimed that JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva had made contact with arrested businessman Charith Abeysinghe.

The opposition SJB had put forward the claim, suggesting a connection between the ruling party's senior leadership and Abeysinghe, who is currently in custody. However, the JVP moved swiftly to dismiss the accusation as baseless and politically motivated.

JVP Calls Out Political Opportunism

Party representatives categorically stated that no such communication had taken place between Tilvin Silva and the arrested individual, and condemned the SJB's allegation as an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the party and its leadership without credible evidence.

The JVP urged the public and the media to treat such unsubstantiated claims with appropriate scepticism, arguing that opposition parties were resorting to political point-scoring rather than engaging constructively on matters of national importance.

Broader Political Context

The exchange reflects the heightened political tensions between the ruling National People's Power administration, of which the JVP is the principal constituent party, and the SJB, which serves as the main parliamentary opposition.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate a delicate period of economic recovery and political transition, observers note that disputes of this nature risk distracting both the government and the public from pressing governance challenges.

The JVP has called on all parties to maintain responsible standards of political discourse and refrain from making allegations that cannot be substantiated with fact.

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