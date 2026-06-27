Jangoo's Debut Test Ton Powers West Indies to 48-Run First Innings Lead Against Sri Lanka

West Indies batsman Jangoo announced himself on the Test cricket stage in spectacular fashion, scoring his maiden Test century to help his side build a commanding 48-run first innings lead over Sri Lanka by the end of Day 3 of their ongoing Test match.

A Star-Making Performance

The landmark knock from Jangoo proved to be the cornerstone of the West Indies innings, as the youngster demonstrated both composure and class against the Sri Lankan bowling attack. His maiden Test hundred will be remembered as a defining moment in what could be the beginning of a long international career.

The West Indies innings, boosted significantly by Jangoo's contribution, allowed the visitors to overtake Sri Lanka's first innings total and establish a meaningful advantage heading into the latter stages of the match.

Sri Lanka Under Pressure

For Sri Lanka, the 48-run deficit represents a challenging situation as the match progresses. The home side will need a strong collective effort with the bat in their second innings to wrestle back control of the contest and avoid falling into a difficult position.

The Sri Lankan bowlers will reflect on a tough day in the field, having been unable to dismiss Jangoo before he reached the three-figure mark, a milestone that shifted the balance of the match firmly in West Indies' favour.

Match Poised for Exciting Finish

With two days of play remaining, the Test match is delicately poised. Sri Lanka will need to dig deep and produce a strong batting performance in their second innings, while West Indies will look to press home their advantage and push for what would be a memorable victory.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be watching closely as their national side attempts to stage a comeback from this challenging position in the days ahead.

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