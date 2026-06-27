Jaffna Teaching Hospital Unveils Rs. 300 Million AI-Powered Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory

Landmark Medical Facility Brings Advanced Cardiac Care to the North

A cutting-edge, artificial intelligence-enabled Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory has been officially opened at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital, marking a significant milestone in the delivery of specialised healthcare services to Sri Lanka's Northern Province.

The state-of-the-art facility, established at a cost of Rs. 300 million, represents one of the most substantial investments in cardiac medical infrastructure in the region in recent years. The Cath Lab is equipped with advanced AI-integrated technology designed to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and quality of cardiac diagnostic and interventional procedures.

What the New Facility Means for Patients

For decades, patients in the North requiring specialised cardiac procedures have faced the burden of travelling long distances to Colombo and other major cities to access such treatment. The newly commissioned laboratory is expected to dramatically reduce that burden, allowing residents of Jaffna and surrounding districts to receive world-class cardiac care closer to home.

AI-assisted diagnostic capabilities to support cardiologists in real-time decision-making

Reduced need for patient transfers to Colombo for cardiac interventions

Improved outcomes through faster diagnosis and treatment

Enhanced capacity for the Jaffna Teaching Hospital's cardiology unit

A Step Forward for Northern Healthcare

The establishment of the Cath Lab is widely seen as a transformative development for healthcare equity in Sri Lanka, bringing the Northern Province closer to the standard of medical services available in the capital. Health authorities have long acknowledged the disparity in specialised medical infrastructure between Colombo and the provinces, and this investment signals a commitment to bridging that gap.

The opening of this facility is a major step in ensuring that citizens of the North receive the same quality of cardiac care as those in Colombo, without the hardship and expense of long-distance travel.

The Jaffna Teaching Hospital remains the principal referral hospital serving the Northern Province, and the addition of AI-enabled cardiac catheterisation capabilities is expected to significantly strengthen its role as a regional centre of medical excellence.

Medical professionals and community leaders in the North have welcomed the development, expressing hope that further investment in specialised services will follow to continue improving healthcare access for the region's population.

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