Indian Pharma Giant Zydus Partners With Sunshine Healthcare in $20 Million Sri Lanka Manufacturing Deal

Major Pharmaceutical Investment to Boost Local Drug Manufacturing

Indian pharmaceutical powerhouse Zydus has joined forces with Sri Lankan firm Sunshine Healthcare to establish a joint venture aimed at building a new pharmaceutical manufacturing plant on the island, with the project valued at USD 20 million.

The partnership marks a significant vote of confidence in Sri Lanka's pharmaceutical sector, bringing together one of India's most prominent drug manufacturers and a well-established local healthcare company to create a facility that is expected to strengthen the country's domestic medicine production capabilities.

Details of the Joint Venture

The proposed plant, backed by the combined resources and expertise of both companies, represents one of the more substantial foreign-linked investments in Sri Lanka's healthcare manufacturing space in recent years. The USD 20 million facility is intended to produce pharmaceutical products that could serve both the local market and potentially support export ambitions in the region.

Zydus, headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, is a globally recognised name in the pharmaceutical industry with a broad portfolio spanning generics, biosimilars, and consumer healthcare products. Sunshine Healthcare is one of Sri Lanka's leading healthcare distribution and services companies, making the alliance a complementary pairing of international manufacturing muscle and strong local market knowledge.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Healthcare Sector

The investment comes at a critical time for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its economic recovery and actively seeks to attract foreign direct investment across key industries. The pharmaceutical sector, in particular, has been identified as a priority area given Sri Lanka's historical dependence on imported medicines.

A locally based manufacturing facility of this scale could contribute to:

Reducing Sri Lanka's reliance on imported pharmaceutical products

Creating skilled employment opportunities in the healthcare and manufacturing sectors

Improving the availability and affordability of essential medicines for Sri Lankan patients

Positioning Sri Lanka as a regional hub for pharmaceutical production

A Growing Trend of Indo-Sri Lankan Business Collaboration

This joint venture adds to a growing trend of Indian businesses deepening their commercial ties with Sri Lanka, particularly in sectors with long-term growth potential. India has consistently remained one of Sri Lanka's largest trading partners and sources of foreign investment, and deals of this nature further cement that relationship.

With the new plant set to leverage Zydus's global manufacturing standards alongside Sunshine Healthcare's established presence and distribution network within Sri Lanka, industry observers are optimistic about the venture's prospects and its broader contribution to the national economy.

Further details regarding the timeline for construction and the commencement of operations are expected to be announced as the joint venture progresses through its establishment phase.