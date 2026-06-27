Forty Passengers Injured as SLTB Bus Plunges Off Road Near Diyatalawa Railway Station

At least 40 passengers sustained injuries on Wednesday after a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus veered off the road and plunged into a precipice near the Diyatalawa railway station, in a harrowing accident that has prompted fresh concerns over road safety in the hill country region.

Incident Overview

The bus, which was carrying a number of passengers at the time of the incident, lost control and fell off the roadside near the Diyatalawa railway station area. The exact circumstances that caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle are yet to be officially confirmed, with authorities initiating an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Injured Passengers Rushed to Hospital

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene following the accident. The injured passengers, numbering approximately 40, were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment. The severity of the injuries among those affected has not been fully disclosed at this stage, though rescue personnel worked to ensure all those aboard received prompt medical attention.

Calls for Greater Road Safety

The incident has once again drawn attention to the dangers posed by steep and winding roads in Sri Lanka's hill country, where bus accidents have occurred with troubling regularity over the years. Road safety advocates have long urged authorities to implement stricter vehicle maintenance checks and driver training programmes for public transport operators navigating such challenging terrain.

The SLTB has not yet issued an official statement regarding the accident. Authorities are expected to provide further details as the investigation progresses.

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