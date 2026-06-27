Former State Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay Hospitalised with Cardiac Condition

Former State Intelligence Service (SIS) Director Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay has been admitted to the Cardiology Unit of the National Hospital in Colombo, sources have confirmed.

Sallay, who previously headed Sri Lanka's premier intelligence agency, is currently receiving medical care for a cardiac-related condition. The exact nature of his illness has not been officially disclosed by hospital authorities.

The National Hospital's Cardiology Unit, which is the country's leading facility for heart-related treatments, is currently attending to the retired military officer.

Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay served as the Director of the State Intelligence Service, one of Sri Lanka's most prominent national security institutions responsible for gathering and analysing intelligence to safeguard the country. His tenure placed him at the centre of the nation's security apparatus during a particularly significant period.

Further details regarding his condition and the expected duration of his hospitalisation remain unavailable at this time. Updates are expected as his medical situation develops.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to monitor this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

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